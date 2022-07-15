4 Nations Para-Badminton: Deep Bisoi, Pramod Bhagat Reach Semifinals

Dublin: Para shuttler Deep Ranjan Bisoi has sailed into the semifinals after defeating Sweden’s Rickard Nilsson in the 4 Nations Para-Badminton International 2022 in Dublin on Friday.

Due to injury, Nilsson missed the tournament and Bisoi reached the semi-final, making a sure medal for the country.

He will face will now face World Rank 2, France’s Lucas Mazur in the semifinals on Saturday.

Earlier, World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat reached into the semifinals after defeating Bulgaria’s Dimitar Pavlov in straight sets.

Bhagat won the match in straight sets 21-8, 21-9 in 17 minutes. The ace shuttler will now face Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the semifinals.