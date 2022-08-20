4 More Sluice Gates Of Hirakud Dam Closed As Inflow Drops

Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam authorities have closed four more sluice gates today following a further dip in the inflow of floodwater.

At present, excess water is now being released through 16 gates.

According to data shared by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) at 9 am today, the reservoir level was 620.71 feet. The inflow has been recorded at 1,83,381 cusecs while the outflow was 3,54,604 cusecs.

Similarly, the discharge at Khairmal has been recorded at 5,14,000 cusecs, at Barmul it is 7,48,000 cusecs, and 8,57,915 at Munduli.