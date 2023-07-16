Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
4 Members Linked With Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held

By Pragativadi News Service
Punjab: At least four members associated with the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested by AGTF and Bathinda Police yesterday.

During the probe, the accused revealed that they used to bring drugs from Pakistan with the help of a drone. Reportedly, 270 grams of heroin, 1 weapon were also recovered.

This has been informed by SSP Bathinda Gulneet Khurana.

According to official information, the arrested accused have a criminal history with a number of cases registered against them, related to Extortion, Kidnapping, Arms and the NDPS Act.

 

