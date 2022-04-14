4 LeT Terrorists Gunned Down In Encounter In J&K

Srinagar: Four terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have been gunned down by security forces in an encounter on Thursday at Badigam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Informing the same, Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar said, “4 LeT terrorists neutralised in today’s encounter. They were active in Shopian and adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers.”

“A hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on & they will be neutralised soon,” he added.

“Police and security forces are on the job,” Jammu and Kashmir police had said in a tweet.

As per the police, the search operation is still underway. Earlier today, an encounter broke out at Badigam.