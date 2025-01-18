Minister for Food and Supplies, Krushna Chandra Patra on Saturday informed that approximately 4 lakh people in Odisha, who regularly file income tax returns, appear to be disproportionately benefiting from ration distribution schemes, typically reserved for those in genuine need.

The Minister further emphasised such issues have come to light. Hence, instructions have been issued to officers to verify such facts after field verification. This step is intended to ascertain the veracity of these records to ensure that ration benefits reach the truly deserving.

“Everything was possible in the previous government’s tenure for which ration cards were issued to those they wanted,” said the Minister.

Once the reports are corroborated, the Minister assured that appropriate measures will be enforced to rectify any exploitation of the ration card system.

The state government faces mounting pressure to implement systemic checks to protect the interests of those genuinely in need.

More than 4.1 million applicants are in the process of completing their electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) updates as part of a ration card verification drive. Authorities hope that once the eKYC procedures are finalised, they will be able to identify ‘ghost’ ration card beneficiaries- those who do not qualify but are receiving benefits.

The portal will open for receiving new applications once the eKYC process is completed. Only after the eKYC verification is completed, the actual number of ghost ration card holders will be known, the Minister added.