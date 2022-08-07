4 Killed in Ohio Neighborhood Shooting; Authorities Launch Manhunt To Nab ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect

Ohio: At least 4 people were killed in multiple shooting incidents in the United States’ Ohio. Shootings were reported at several sites in the Butler township, just north of Dayton and the local police are now searching for the suspect, possibly behind the incidents.

Addressing a media briefing, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said, Stephen Marlow, a “person of interest” is likely armed and dangerous, reported CNN. Butler Township Police Chief, in a statement, said that authorities are being assisted in the search by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Furthermore, as per the statement, information indicates Marlow may have fled outside Ohio. The FBI said he has ties to Lexington, Kentucky, Indianapolis and Chicago and may be in one of those cities, as per the media portal.

Describing Marlow’s physical appearance, Porter said that he was 5’11” and about 160 pounds, with brown hair. Authorities believe Marlow, 39, was wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt and fled in a white 2007 Ford Edge.

Asking anyone with information about Marlow to contact the FBI, authorities said the suspected shooter should not be approached.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.

The FBI field office in Cincinnati said it was part of the investigation and noted that Marlow had ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, “and could be in one of these cities.”