4 killed in mass shooting in western Georgia city

Georgia: At least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in Hampton, a small city in western Georgia, on Saturday morning.

Law enforcement identified Andre Longmore of Hampton as a suspect in the killings in a news conference Saturday evening.

At around 10:45 am, Longmore shot and killed four people, three men and one woman, officials said. The victims were not identified pending notification of next of kin.

“This is a sad day in Hampton. It’s not normal for us and as a community we will grieve together,” said Hampton Police Department Chief James Turner of the shootings. “As a police department we will do everything in our power to make ensure that the person is brought to justice.”

Officials are investigating if Longmore is related to any of the victims. A motive for the shootings was not immediately clear Saturday.