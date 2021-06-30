4 Killed In LPG Cylinder Explosion In Delhi’s Shahdara

New Delhi: At least four persons including two women, of a family, were killed after an explosion in a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder at a house in east Delhi’s Farsh Bazaar area on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Munni Devi (45), Naresh (22), Omprakash (20), and Suman (18) died in the incident while Lal Chand (29) sustained burn injuries.

Reportedly, the incident took place at midnight. Following this, police along with Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by 1.15 a.m.

The injured persons were rescued and shifted to the hospital for treatment. The Delhi Police has registered a case and further enquiry is underway in this regard.