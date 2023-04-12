4 Killed In Firing Inside Bathinda Military Station

Bathinda: At least four casualties have been reported in a firing incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab on Wednesday morning. South Western Command of the Indian Army said the area was cordoned off and sealed. The firing incident took place around 4.35am inside the military station, the army said.

“Four casualties reported in a firing incident in the early hours of the morning around 0435 hours inside Bathinda Military Station today. The Station Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed. Search operation in progress,” HQ SW Command informed.