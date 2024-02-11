4 Killed, 9 Injured In Truck-Van Collision

Jharsuguda: A head-on collision between a truck and a pick-up van on NH-49 near Janiena under Lakhanpur police limits in Jharsuguda district killed at least four persons and left nine others injured, today.

The injured ones were undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

As per reports, the coal-laden truck and the pick-up van carrying 13 persons collided head-on when the ill-fated vehicle was heading towards Belapahad from Panchagaon.

While two occupants of the van died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries at the Lakhanpur Community Health Centre.