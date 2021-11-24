4 Killed, 5 Injured In Separate Road Mishaps In Bolangir

Bolangir: At least three persons were killed in a tragic road mishap on NH-57, Bolangir-Sonepur road, near Randa chhak in the wee hours today.

The deceased persons have been identified as Abhisekh Bhoi of Chantimunda village, Bhagban Nag of Bidighat village, and Ghanshyam Hati of Chikalbahal village, all from Sadar block of Bolangir district.

Reportedly, the above three with five other friends from nearby villages had gone to Khandadhar in Sonepur district for a picnic. They were returning to Bolangir when an unidentified vehicle hit the SUV.

As a result, three of them died on the spot while five others sustained critical injuries in the accident. Four of the injured have been admitted to Bhima Bhoi hospital while one other has been shifted to Burla in critical condition.

In another incident, a biker was killed in a freak road mishap at Belbahali chak on Bolangir-Sonepur road. Puintala police has started investigation into the incident.