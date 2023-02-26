4 Killed, 10 hurt In IED Blast In Balochistan’s Barkhan: Report

At least four people were killed and 10 other were left injured in an explosion inside the Rakhni market in Balochistan’s Barkhan in Pakistan this morning, reported Pakistan newspaper Dawn quoting police officials as saying.

The death toll was confirmed by Barkhan Station House Officer Sajjad Afzal to Dawn adding that injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso told the newspaper that the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident and directed the authorities to take all possible steps to arrest the culprits.