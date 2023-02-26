IED Blast
BreakingInternational

4 Killed, 10 hurt In IED Blast In Balochistan’s Barkhan: Report

By Pragativadi News Service
9

At least four people were killed and 10 other were left injured in an explosion inside the Rakhni market in Balochistan’s Barkhan in Pakistan this morning, reported Pakistan newspaper Dawn quoting police officials as saying.

The death toll was confirmed by Barkhan Station House Officer Sajjad Afzal to Dawn adding that injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Barkhan Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khoso told the newspaper that the blast occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted on a motorcycle, exploded.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the incident and directed the authorities to take all possible steps to arrest the culprits.

Pragativadi News Service 17972 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking