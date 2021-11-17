4 Kg Pangolin Scales Seized In Khurda, Two Held

Khurda: Forest Department Officials seized 4 kg of pangolin scales following a raid at Dhalapadar area of Khurda district. Besides, two persons have also been arrested in connection with the case.

Acting on reliable input about the sale of pangolin scales, the Khurda Forest Division laid a trap and apprehended the accused persons with the scales.

The officials reportedly posed as customers and struck a deal with the smugglers.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of IPC and forwarded to court.

The Indian pangolin (Manis crassicaudata), is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Pangolin scales and body parts are used for preparing traditional medicines in some other countries, for which the mammal is in high demand in the international trafficking market