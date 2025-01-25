



Four female Israeli soldiers were released by Hamas today. They were brought in military uniform and made to stand on a podium and wave. They were handed over to Red Cross members and the vehicle has now left Gaza with the hostages.



Hamas had mentioned on Friday that they would release the four Israeli women soldiers who had been held hostage since October 7, 2023. This is the second exchange under the ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza.



All four were taken captive from Nahal Oz military base, about a kilometre away from the Gaza border.



Per the plan, post the release of the four Israeli women soldiers, Israel should free a group of Palestinian prisoners although the exact number has not been specified by either side.



This fragile deal is set to build the foundation for a permanent end to the war in Gaza.



After the ceasefire announcement, many displaced Gazans tried to go back home after more than a year of incessant war, but they only found rubble in place of where the houses once stood.