4 Interstate ATM Looters Held In Bhubaneswar, Over Rs 1L Recovered 

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police have arrested four interstate ATM looters in the state capital and seized Rs 1.5lakh from their possession.

The arrestees have been identified as Niraj Sahu (23) and Yogendra Singh (23) from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Salim Khan (32) and Mukesh Pal from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

According to reports, police caught the accused while they were committing theft at an ATM kiosk on Tankapani Road. The cops have also seized Rs 1.5 lakh, 33 ATM cards, and a car from their possession.

It is worth mentioning that the accused used to manipulate the machines and dispense cash even after it was withdrawn. Later, they filed complaints with the customer care service of the bank concerned and got the amount thus making extra money.

Following this, a case has been registered and the arrested persons have been forwarded to court.