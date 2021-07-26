4 Immunity Boosting Spices & Herbs You Must Know About

New Delhi: Herbs and spices are great sources that help to boost the immune system. By the practice of consuming a nutritional diet, getting quality sleep, more water intake, frequent hand wash, and enough Vitamin D from the sun one can easily boost up immunity. The following list of immunity-boosting herbs in Ayurveda improves health and strength in our body.

Cinnamon

The common baking spice, has been used for centuries as both a spice to improve the taste of food and as an immune booster. We can trace cinnamon’s use as far back as 2000 BC in Ancient Egypt. There are four standard types of cinnamon: Saigon, Cassia, Korintje, and Ceylon (known as the “true” cinnamon).

Ceylon is the preferred type of cinnamon because it tends to be safer to use long term as it has lower levels of coumarin, one of cinnamon’s active ingredients. If taken in large doses, coumarin can cause liver damage. Another of cinnamon’s active ingredients, known as, cinnamaldehyde grants cinnamon antibacterial properties which help to fight viruses and infections. Besides that, cinnamon is a well-known antioxidant and is great for digestion.

Turmeric

This iconic orange root has been utilized for its medicinal properties in India for over 4,000 years, where it is an integral part of Ayurvedic medicine. Turmeric is used to treat wounds, reduce mucus and lower inflammation. It is even used as an insect repellent. Turmeric’s primary active ingredient is curcumin -it’s also what gives turmeric its distinctive orange color. Curcumin helps the body fight off infections and boosts the health of cells. You can consume turmeric in a variety of ways: grind it into a powder and season your food, make a tea, turn into milk, etc.

Garlic

The very pungent bulb that is a kitchen staple around the world, does more than just help your food taste amazing. It also has very potent medicinal properties. Allicin, the primary active ingredient in garlic is a sulfuric compound that has anti-bacterial and anti0fungal properties. Just make sure to avoid exposing garlic to very high heat, as that neutralizes the allicin and its health benefits. Garlic also helps to treat and prevent chest infections, cold, and flu. It’s most effective when crushed and eaten raw.

Ginger

Certain spices have developed near-mythic reputations over the years due to their very potent medicinal properties. Ginger happens to be one of them. It contains compounds known as, sesquiterpenes that treat cold viruses. They also help to suppress some of the more irritable symptoms brought on by colds and flu, like soothing a sore throat, easing body aches, and treating nausea.