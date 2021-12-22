4 Flats Of Apartment Declared Containment Zone In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday declared four flats of an apartment as containment zone amid detection of 8 Covid-19 positive cases.

As per the BMC order, Flat No. G-151, G-132, G-142 and G-112 in Cosmopolis apartment in Dumduma area has been declared as containment zone

“It is necessary to make the affected area as a containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the containment zone,” said the BMC.

In the larger public interest and with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, the corporation has directed to implement certain restrictions:

i. No public shall be allowed to move into the containment zone and the inhabitants within the containment zone shall not move out.

ii. All the inhabitants within the containment zone shall strictly remain in home.

iii. All the Govt and private Institutions located within the containment zone is hereby closed forthwith.

iv. BMC will supply essentials and ensure medical requirements for the inhabitants in the containment zones. Shri Z.Abedin.WO(9938848599) of BMC South-West Zone shall remain in charge of supplies where as RRT Dr. Diptiman Behera(9853339588) shall remain in charge of medical requirements of the citizens inside the containmrt area.