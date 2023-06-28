4 Dead, Over 40 Hurt After Russian Missiles Hit Restaurant, Shopping Area In Ukraine

Ukraine: At least four people died and around 40 were left injured after Russian missiles hit the centre of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, reported BBC citing Ukrainian officials.

As per the report, a restaurant and shopping area was hit in Tuesday’s strike on the city, which is under Ukrainian control but close to Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.

The attack comes amid a counter-offensive operation by the Ukrainian military to reclaim territories taken by Russia. Several are feared trapped under the rubble and rescue efforts are on to save them.

BBC cited officials that a 17-year-old girl was reported to be among those killed in the attack. They added that some apartment buildings were at the epicentre of the explosion.