Koraput/Bhubaneswar: At least four persons drowned to death in three separate incidents in Odisha on Holi.

While two youths were drowned to death while taking bathing in river Indravati after playing Holi, another youth died after drowning in Nua Koruan ghat of river Mahanadi near Biribati in Cuttack district.

Similarly, another incident was reported from Haridagotha in Keonjhar.