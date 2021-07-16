4 dead after 30 people fall into well while rescuing girl in MP’s Vidisha

Vidisha: Several people fell into a well while trying to rescue a girl who had fallen into it in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on Thursday evening.

As many as four people have been reported dead so far and several others injured after 30 people fell into a well.

Rescue operations are underway at the site of the accident, which took place in Vidisha district’s Ganj Basoda area.

According to locals, the well is around 50 feet deep with a water level of about 20 feet.

The girl fell into the well around 9 p.m. and some people climbed down to rescue her while others were standing on the parapet wall around it to help them, a police official said.

The wall suddenly crashed, throwing those standing on it into the water, he said, adding that several of them were feared trapped under the rubble.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to express his condolences for the deceased. He has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased, and a compensation of Rs 50,000 to each of the injured, who will also be provided free medical treatment.