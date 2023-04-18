4 dead, 20 injured as 3-storey rice mill collapses in Haryana’s Karnal

Haryana: At least four people died and 20 were injured after a rice mill in Haryana’s Karnal collapsed on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the three-storey mill in Karnal’s Taraori. A few workers who slept at the Shiv Shakti Rice Mill are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

After the mishap, fire tenders rushed to the spot. As a rescue operation continues, more than 100 people have been evacuated so far.