New Delhi: The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is set to host World Food India 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi covering a vast area of 70,000 square meters. This highly anticipated global event from 19-22 September, 2024 will see participation from over 90 countries, 26 Indian States and Union Territories, and 18 Central Ministries and allied government bodies. The event promises to be a major convergence of innovation, technology, and sustainability in the food processing sector.

With just one day until World Food India 2024, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is finalizing preparations to offer a truly exceptional experience for domestic and global participants. This year’s four-day event promises to be a landmark occasion, highlighting India’s emerging role as a global powerhouse in food processing.

The event will be graced by the presence of Shri Prahlad Joshi, Union Minister, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & New and Renewable Energy; Shri Chirag Paswan, Union Minister, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, and Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu, Minister of States, Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Ministry of Railways. Shri Chirag Paswan and Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu will also hold one-to-one discussions with industry leaders and have bilateral G2G meetings with Ministers and delegations from foreign countries.

Minister of Food Processing Industries, Shri Chirag Paswan will be addressing the august gathering during the event while highlighting the government’s initiatives and future plans for the growth and development of the food processing sector in India.

A high–level CEO roundtable will also be held during the 1st day of the event which will be co-chaired by Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, and Shri Chirag Paswan. Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu will also address the CEO roundtable.

In addition, the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet organized by APEDA, MPEDA, and the commodity boards, will see a robust presence of over 1000 buyers. The 2nd edition of the Global Food Regulators Summit hosted by FSSAI is being held in conjunction with World Food India from 20-21st September 2024. Japan will be the partner country for World Food India 2024. In addition, Vietnam and Iran will participate as focus countries.

The event will host over 40 knowledge sessions, including thematic discussions, state and country-specific conferences. Further, industry-led panel discussions with over 100 CXOs of the global agri-food companies will also be held.

The inaugural function promises to set an inspiring tone for the event, uniting senior policymakers, foreign dignitaries, industry leaders, and academia. The exhibition will be held in various halls showcasing aspects of the food industry- international pavilions, State and Central Ministries pavilions, and a special pet food pavilion. Hall 14 will highlight the Ministry of Food Processing Industries’ initiatives and start-up innovations in the MoFPI pavilion. Additionally, there will be a Technology Pavilion which will showcase cutting-edge innovations in food processing focusing on automation, food safety, and sustainable packaging. There will be a dedicated space to showcase the latest advancements in machinery, packaging, and food service equipment.

To broaden the appeal of World Food India 2024, the organizers have launched the Swaad Sutra, a culinary contest, showcasing regional dishes from across India.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is set to deliver a world-class event designed to ignite impactful discussions, build new partnerships, and highlight India’s rising prominence as a leader in the global food industry.