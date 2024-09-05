Pakyong: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of at least four Indian Army personnel while they were travelling from Pedong in West Bengal to Zuluk in Sikkim.

The incident occurred on the Silk Route within the Pakyong district of Sikkim.

Their vehicle veered off the road and plummeted roughly 700 to 800 feet into a gorge at Vertical Veer, close to Dalopchand Dara on the Rhenock Rongli state highway, also known as the Silk Route, according to officials.

The deceased personnel were identified as driver Pradeep Patel from Madhya Pradesh, craftsman W Peter from Manipur, Naik Gursev Singh from Haryana, and Subedar K Thangapandi from Tamil Nadu.

All the personnel were from a unit based in Binaguri, West Bengal.