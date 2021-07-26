4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Manipur

Imphal: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale struck Manipur on Monday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), ministry of earth sciences.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 10.33 am and was measured at 4.9 on the Richter magnitude scale.

In a tweet, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.9, Occurred on 26-07-2021, 10:33:31 IST, Lat: 24.60 & Long: 94.33, Depth: 50 Km, Location: 39km SSW of Ukhrul, Manipur, India for more information download the BhooKamp App.”

Residents of other districts, such as Jiribam, Senapati, Tamenglong, and Ukhrul also felt the tremor but there were no reports of any damage or loss of lives in the state till the last report came in.