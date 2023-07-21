4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jaipur, Third In Half An Hour

Jaipur: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Jaipur on Friday morning forcing residents to come out of their houses as tremors jolted several parts of the city, reported PTI. According to the National Centre for Seismology data, as per PTI, it was followed by two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1, which hit the Rajasthan capital at 4.22 am, and a 3.4-magnitude temblor that shook the city at 4.25 am. The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India,” the NCS tweeted.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje tweeted that tremors were felt in the city.