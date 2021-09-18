4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Los Angeles

Washington: A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck next to a city in Los Angeles County, California, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

“Good evening in Southern California. Did you feel a magnitude (M) 4.3 quake about 1/2 mile southeast of Carson at 7:58 pm? The ShakeAlert system was activated and the M4 quake. The quake was widely felt in the Los Angeles region and surrounding cities, including Carson, Rometa, and Torrance, CNN reported. The quake was recorded on Friday at 02:58 GMT. The source was south of Carson. It was about 25 kilometers and 15 kilometers deep, tweeted the USGS.

However, no damage has been reported so far.