Earthquake
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Jammu & Kashmir

By Pragativadi News Service
Srinagar: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 09:31 am on Tuesday.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 02-11-2021, 09:31:19 IST, Lat: 33.39 & Long: 84.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 513km E of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India,” the National Center for Seismology said in a post at his official Twitter account.

No casualty or damage has been reported so far.

