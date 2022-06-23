4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan two days after 1,000 killed in quake

Kabul: Within two days, another earthquake hit parts of Afghanistan with a magnitude of 4.3 on Thursday morning, reported National Center for Seismology.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 07:18:59 IST with a depth of 163 kilometres, 76Km kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad of Afghanistan.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-06-2022, 07:18:59 IST, Lat: 36.47 & Long: 70.90, Depth: 163 Km, Location: 76km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” informed NSC.

Earlier, on Wednesday, an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan and the death toll has surpassed 1,000, with more than 1,500 people injured, news reports said. The most affected areas are in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province.