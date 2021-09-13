Earthquake Hits Kargil
4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kargil In Ladakh 

Kargil: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck off the Kargil in Ladakh on Monday morning. However, no casualty or damage of property was reported so far. 

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 9.16 am at a depth of 5km. Meanwhile, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 89km southwest of Alchi(Leh). 

