Earthquake
International

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman And Nicobar Islands

By Haraprasad Das
0 18

Portblair: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Andaman and Nicobar Islands, this morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 13-03-2022, 08:58:18 IST, Lat: 15.20 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 225km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island

<>

</>

 

Haraprasad Das 15141 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × 1 =

Breaking