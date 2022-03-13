4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Portblair: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Andaman and Nicobar Islands, this morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 13-03-2022, 08:58:18 IST, Lat: 15.20 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 225km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island

