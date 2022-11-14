Earthquake
National

4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Punjab’s Amritsar

By Pragativadi News Service
0

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Punjab’s Amritsar early this morning, informed the National Center for Seismology.

According to reports, the depth of the earthquake was 120 Km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India,” tweeted the the National Center for Seismology.

<>

</>

Pragativadi News Service 11537 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking