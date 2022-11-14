4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Punjab’s Amritsar

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Punjab’s Amritsar early this morning, informed the National Center for Seismology.

According to reports, the depth of the earthquake was 120 Km below the ground.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km, Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India,” tweeted the the National Center for Seismology.

<>

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/xlln0b95oC@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/WvOa72HgIo — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 13, 2022

</>