4.1 Magnitude Earthquake
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck off near Basar area, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

According to details by National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake was felt 143km north-northwest of Basar at a depth of 10km.

