4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck off near Basar area, Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

According to details by National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake was felt 143km north-northwest of Basar at a depth of 10km.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-10-2021, 10:15:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 93.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/yYtpVJTsCm pic.twitter.com/aNsn8Y4GXk — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 2, 2021

