4.1 earthquake jolts Afghanistan; 4.3 quake hits neighbouring Tajikistan

Afghanistan: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred in Afghanistan on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 04:05:22 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.94, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” NCS tweeted on Tuesday.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.38 and a longitude of 70.94.

A quake of magnitude 4.3 also hit Tajikistan on Tuesday, according to the NCS. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 05:31:54 IST, Lat: 38.20 & Long: 73.85, Depth: 10.0 Km, Location: Tajikistan,” tweeted NCS on Tuesday.