3rd Test: India Bowl Out Australia For 197 In Their First Innings On Day 2

New Delhi: India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings on the second morning of the third Test here on Thursday.

Australia has taken a vital 88-run first innings lead on a tricky pitch that came under fire for offering sharp turn in the first hour of the match.

Resuming on 156-4, Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb did well. Later, India mopped up the rest of the order in a hurry with seamer Umesh Yadav taking three wickets.

Alex Carey departed for three, lbw to Ashwin, Umesh bowled Todd Murphy for a duck and Nathan Lyon was bowled by Ashwin for five.

Ravindra Jadeja had taken all four Australian wickets on Wednesday, including Usman Khawaja who made a stylish 60, and finished with figures of 4-78. Ashwin took 3-44 and Umesh 3-12.

India won the toss and batted on the first day Wednesday only for Australia’s spinners to bowl them out just after lunch for just 109, with Matthew Kuhnemann taking five wickets.