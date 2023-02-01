3rd T20I: Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Ton Helps India Post 234/4 Against New Zealand

Shubman’s Gill’s terrific century has helped India post a mammoth total of 234/4 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the third and final T20I match, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Gill remained unbeaten at 126* off 63 balls and Rahul Tripathi also smashed 44 off 22 balls. Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is.

Gill became the fifth Indian batter to score at least one century across all the three formats. He joined Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to achieve the feat.

For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner, and Daryl Mitchell scalped one-wicket each.

India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand. Pacer Umran Malik has been included in the Playing XI as he replaced Yuzvendra Chahal.

The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 and the third T20I will act as the series decider.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.