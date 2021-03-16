3rd T20: India sets target of 157 runs for England

India have set a target of 157 runs for England in the 3rd T20 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today.

Skipper Virat Kohli’s valiant 77 in 46 balls helped India to make a respectable total of 156 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Earlier, KL Rahul was dismissed for a second consecutive duck in the ongoing series.

Rohit Sharma made 15 in 17 balls while Ishan Kishan was out for 4. Rishabh Pant made 25 in 20 balls. Shreyas Iyer made 9 runs.

For England, Mark Wood took 3 wickets.