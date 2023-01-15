3rd ODI: India defeat Sri Lanka by 317 runs, breaks record for biggest margin of victory in ODI

Thiruvananthapuram: India posted an imposing 390/5 against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI here on Sunday, with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill making sublime centuries. Kohli remained not out on 166 off 110 balls, while Gill struck 116 off 97 deliveries. Opting to bat after winning the toss, opener Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma (42) put on 95 runs in 15.2 overs, before Kohli struck his 46th ODI century and 74th overall in international cricket to consolidate the Indian innings. Kohli and Gill shared 131 runs for the second wicket.

Virat Kohli (166*) and Mohammed Siraj (4/32) starred in India’s big 317-run win over Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram. With the victory in the dead rubber, Rohit Sharma and co. swept the series 3-0.

2️⃣8️⃣3️⃣ runs in three matches with a top-score of 1️⃣6️⃣6️⃣* Congratulations to @imVkohli on winning the Player of the Series award

Mohammed Siraj picked four wickets in the powerplay to dent Sri Lanka’s any chance of putting up a sizeable total. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami picked two wickets each as India won comprehensively by 317 runs to blank the series 3-0.