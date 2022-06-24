3rd AVC Women’s Challenge Cup in Thailand: Indian Sr Volleyball Team starts on a winning note beating Singapore by 3-0 sets

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Senior Women Volleyball Team beat Singapore by 3-0 sets (25-16, 25-19 & 25-08) in their preliminary opening league match of the “21st Princess Cup” 3rd AVC Women’s Challenge Cup held at Nakhon Pathom, Thailand from 24th June – 30th June 2022.

From the Indian side Captain Nirmal, Soorya & Anushree played the decent role in the Indian team win against Singapore. Total Six Countries are participating in this championship (India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Uzbekistan & Hong Kong China).

The Indian Team’s next match is scheduled with Uzbekistan on 25th June.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), Hon’ble MP Kandhamal & Founder KIIT & KISS congratulated the team on for their winning start in the championship and extending his good wishes for the upcoming matches.