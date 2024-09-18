Bhubaneswar: More than 39,000 people have been affected in 4 districts namely Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundergarh due to the flood.

As many as 471 houses have been destroyed while 13,235 people have been shifted to safe places, according to the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) after making a preliminary assessment of the damages due to the floods.

According to the report issued by SRC office, the Jalaka and Subarnarekha rivers are flowing above the danger mark in the Balasore district. Due to this, floodwaters have entered the plains of Baliapala, Basta and Bhograi blocks in Balasore district prompting officials to evacuate people to safer places.

In the Balasore district, 5 blocks namely Bhograi, Basta, Jaleswar, Balasore Sadar and Remuna blocks have been affected due to flood. 35,654 people have been affected in 141 blocks of these blocks. Out of these, 11,632 people have been relocated while free food is being provided at 51 shelters.

Similarly, 22 blocks were affected and 101 houses were destroyed in the Mayurbhanj district. In Keonjhar district, 1,600 people from 5 blocks have been affected and 35 houses destroyed. In the Sundergarh district, one block and 153 people from Rourkela town were affected.

According to SRC, the flood affected 35,654 people in 141 villages of Bhograi, Basta, Jaleswar, Balasore Sadar and Remuna blocks of Balasore district. 11,632 people have been shifted to other places while free cooked food is being provided at 51 locations. A total of 12,627 animals in the district have been affected. 102 houses have been partially damaged. Two medical teams and 2 veterinary teams have also been deployed in the flood-affected area.

Similarly, 101 villages of 22 blocks have been affected due to flood water in the Mayurbhanj district. Flood water has also entered 11 wards of Baripada town. 2,035 people of the district have been affected by the flood while 1603 have been shifted to safer places. Four free-cooked food centres are opened and food is served to affected people. 2 animals have died. 333 houses were partially destroyed and one house was destroyed.

Similarly, a total of 22 villages in 5 blocks of Keonjhar district namely Patana, Champua, Sahadapada, Hatadihi and Harichandanpur blocks have been affected by the flood. 160 people have been affected and 35 houses were partially damaged by the flood.

A total of 153 people have been affected by the floods in one block of Sundargarh district and in the Rourkela municipality area. The affected are being served cooked food.

In view of the possible risks in these flood-affected districts, one NDRF, 7 rescue teams and 14 fire teams have been deployed in the Balasore district. Similarly, 5 ODRAF and 12 fire brigade teams have been deployed in the Mayurbhanj district and one NDRF team has been deployed in Bhadrak, according to the SRC office.