396 industrial projects cleared through single window system till date: Industries Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has accorded a seal of approval to 396 industrial projects to invest Rs 9,54,858.40 crore in various sectors between the fiscal 2009-10 and 2020-21.

These are cleared through single window clearance system (SWCS) until January 2021. Odisha Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra told the Assembly on Friday that 72 big-ticket industries have either been partly or fully functional. He said that these industrial projects are expected to create 46,877 jobs. The investment in these industries is Rs 73,940.35 crore.

The Minister was replying to a question posed by BJP MLA Nauri Nayak.

The Minister said that 16 industrial projects have withdrawn from the race and the progress of 308 is underway at different phases.