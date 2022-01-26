39 People Went Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Florida Coast, Search Ops On

Florida: As many as 39 people were reported missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida in a suspected human smuggling venture.

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard has launched a search for the missing people.

#BREAKING @USCG rescue crews are currently searching for 39 people after their boat reportedly capsized on Saturday night approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet. #SAR More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/iGCJ7KRjXY — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 25, 2022

The Coast Guard in Miami said it had received a report “from a good Samaritan” who rescued a man “clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet.”

The survivor said the boat had left Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night but encountered rough weather and capsized.

“According to the survivor, no one was wearing a life jacket,” the statement said.

“Coast Guard air and surface asset crews are actively searching for people in the water. This is a suspected human smuggling venture,” said the statement, which was posted on Twitter.