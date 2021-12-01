39 Minors Among 237 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 237 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 39 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 61,851 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.38%.

Among the new cases, 139 are in quarantine and 98 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands now stands at 10,49,345 with 2,370 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under:

1. Balasore: 5

2. Bhadrak: 2

3. Balangir: 5

4. Boudh: 1

5. Cuttack: 19

6. Dhenkanal: 3

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 3

9. Jajpur: 8

10. Jharsuguda: 4

11. Kendrapada: 3

12. Keonjhar: 1

13. Khurda: 113

14. Mayurbhanj: 8

15. Nayagarh: 2

16. Puri: 3

17. Sambalpur: 13

18. Sundargarh: 16

19. State Pool: 27