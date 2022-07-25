389 Raids By Vigilance In Last 2 Yrs, 40 Dismissed From Service In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday informed the Odisha Assembly that the Vigilance has conducted 389 raids in the last two years (2020 & 2021) and 40 were dismissed from service.

In a written reply to a question by BJD MLA from Narla, Bhupinder Singh, Patnaik said out of the 389 raids 201 were conducted on the basis of complaints filed by the victims while 185 were conducted by the Vigilance on their own.

As many as 40 persons have lost their jobs as a consequence of these raids, he added.