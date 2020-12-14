389 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 389 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 42 from Sundargarh
- 39 from Khordha
- 35 from Cuttack
- 28 from Mayurbhanj
- 24 from Anugul
- 21 from Bargarh
- 18 from Bolangir
- 18 from Kalahandi
- 18 from Keonjhar
- 17 from Kendrapara
- 17 from Nuapada
- 14 from Puri
- 12 from Sambalpur
- 11 from Jagatsinghpur
- 10 from Bhadrak
- 9 from Baleswar
- 7 from Jajapur
- 7 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Deogarh
- 5 from Koraput
- 4 from Nayagarh
- 4 from Rayagada
- 3 from Ganjam
- 2 from Dhenkanal
- 1 from Kandhamal
- 1 from Malkangiri
- 1 from Nabarangpur
- 1 from Sonepur
- 15 from State Pool
With another 389 COVID-19 patients cured today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,19,458, said the H&FW dept.