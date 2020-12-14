389 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 389 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

42 from Sundargarh

39 from Khordha

35 from Cuttack

28 from Mayurbhanj

24 from Anugul

21 from Bargarh

18 from Bolangir

18 from Kalahandi

18 from Keonjhar

17 from Kendrapara

17 from Nuapada

14 from Puri

12 from Sambalpur

11 from Jagatsinghpur

10 from Bhadrak

9 from Baleswar

7 from Jajapur

7 from Jharsuguda

5 from Deogarh

5 from Koraput

4 from Nayagarh

4 from Rayagada

3 from Ganjam

2 from Dhenkanal

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Sonepur

15 from State Pool

With another 389 COVID-19 patients cured today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,19,458, said the H&FW dept.