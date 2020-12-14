389 COVID-19 patients recover
389 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 389 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Monday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 42 from Sundargarh
  • 39 from Khordha
  • 35 from Cuttack
  • 28 from Mayurbhanj
  • 24 from Anugul
  • 21 from Bargarh
  • 18 from Bolangir
  • 18 from Kalahandi
  • 18 from Keonjhar
  • 17 from Kendrapara
  • 17 from Nuapada
  • 14 from Puri
  • 12 from Sambalpur
  • 11 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 10 from Bhadrak
  • 9 from Baleswar
  • 7 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Deogarh
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 4 from Nayagarh
  • 4 from Rayagada
  • 3 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Dhenkanal
  • 1 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Malkangiri
  • 1 from Nabarangpur
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 15 from State Pool

With another 389 COVID-19 patients cured today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,19,458, said the H&FW dept.

