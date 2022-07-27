38 Trinamool MLAs In Touch With BJP: Mithun Chakraborty

Kolkata: BJP’s actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday claimed that 38 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs are in touch with the saffron party in West West Bengal.

Speaking at a presser in Kolkata, the actor-turned-politician said that nearly two dozens of MLAs from the ruling TMC are in very good relations with the BJP.

“Let me give you all the breaking news. At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with BJP and of them 21 are in direct touch with me,” the actor turned politician said.

“BJP is in power in 18 states, and the party’s flag will fly high in a few other states very soon. The BJP will not stop its fight in West Bengal. If free and fair polls are held in the state today, the party will form the next government,” he said.

The BJP inducted the actor to its fold last year ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls, in an attempt to win big in the state.