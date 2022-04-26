38 Squads To Keep Tab On Matriculation Exam Centres In Odisha

Cuttack: At least 38 special squads have been formed by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) to keep eye on the examination centres and check malpractice during matriculation examination. The examination will begin from April 29.

Apart from these special squads, other squads have also been constituted to conduct raids on various examination centres.

As per sources, the officials of the squads and district education officers have been directed to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations across the State. Earlier on May 20, the Board had a round of discussion with the centre superintendents for better conduct of the examinations and check malpractices by examinees.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been made around sensitive examination centres. CCTV cameras have been installed in 3203 examination centres and 315 nodal centres across the State.

In order to ensure safe storage of question papers, armed police personnel and the employees of schools have been deployed in all the nodal centres.

More than 5,60,000 candidates will appear in the examination in more than 3,203 centres across the State.