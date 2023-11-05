37th National Games 2023: Odisha Women’s Football Team Crowned Champions

Odisha became the 37th National Games Women’s Football champions on Sunday when they defeated Manipur in the tie-breakers at Tilak Maidan, Goa.

This is the second time Odisha have won the National Games Women’s football gold medal.

🥇 Golden Glory for Odisha Women's Football Team! 🏆 They clinched the #Gold medal in a thrilling final against Manipur at the 37th National Games Goa 2023. ⚽ Congratulations to the champions! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#OdishaForFootball pic.twitter.com/L9RJkhMupn — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) November 5, 2023

The tie-breakers were applied after the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation period. Odisha had the last laugh in penalties winning 4-2.

After a goalless first half, Odisha international Pyari Xaxa put Odisha in the lead in the 51st minute. However, Manipur restored parity in the 79th minute through Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi.

In the tie-breakers, Pyari Xaxa, Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar, Bannya Kabiraj and S Lynda Kom scored the goals in the first four penalties. Manipur found the target through Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi and Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi.

In the bronze medal match, Haryana edged Bengal 1-0 with Tannu scoring the all-important goal in the 36th minute.

Odisha: Spandita Das (Manju Ganjhu, 90’); Juli Kishan, Jabamani Tudu, Arifa Zaheer (Mamata Patra, 51’) (Pragya Kishan, 90’), Supriya Routray; Munica Minz (S Lynda Kom, 46’), Jasoda Munda, Grace Lalrampari Hauhnar, Bannya Kabiraj, Malati Munda (Manisha Naik, 84’); Pyari Xaxa.