378 Arrested For Drunk Driving Across Odisha In Joint Operation

Bhubaneswar: As many as 378 drivers were arrested in a joint drive carried out against drunken driving across Odisha on Friday night.

Around 3,000 drivers were subjected to breath analyzer tests during the drive carried out by the Odisha Police and Transport department officials.

A total of 466 drivers were detected driving under the influence of alcohol.

In accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, a total of 179 driving licenses (DLs) were suspended. Police and RTO staff detained 377 vehicles of the offenders. In strict action, 378 drunk drivers were arrested by Police.

Of them, 344 were arrested, while the licenses of 179 drivers were suspended. A total of 144 drivers were arrested from the Northern zone, while 138 were arrested from the Central Zone and 96 from the Southern zone. Cuttack reported a maximum of 63 arrests.

The September 2019 amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 mentions that in the case of drunken driving, first-time offenders will face imprisonment up to six months and/or fine up to Rs.10, 000. The second offence, if within two years, can lead to up to two years prison term and/or fine of Rs. 15,000.

After going easy on drunken driving during Covid pandemic time in view of the health hazards associated with breath analyser test, the enforcement squads have been asked to conduct such drives at regular intervals.