375 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar With 384 Recoveries

Bhubaneswar: As many as 375 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 375 COVID-19 positive cases, 75 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 300 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 384 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 87,649 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,476 are active cases while 85,737 persons have recovered and 415 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

