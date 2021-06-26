374 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 389 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 374 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 496 COVID-19 positive cases, 77 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 297 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 389 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 88,862 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,484 are active cases while 86,927 persons have recovered and 430 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.